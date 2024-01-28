Local

Camden County Sheriff’s Office warns public to be aware of scam phone calls involving inmates

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement alerting the public to multiple reports of scam phone calls concerning inmates housed in the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The callers falsely claim that payments are needed for the release of inmates, purportedly to facilitate their transfer to a rehabilitation facility due to a supposed illness.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the fraudulent nature of these calls and urges the public to exercise caution, advising individuals to hang up immediately if they receive such calls.

They further stress the importance of not providing any personal information or sending money or prepaid cards in response to these scam calls.

For any legitimate inquiries about a loved one in the Camden County Jail, the public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 912-510-5100.


