Camden County Schools to roll out new bus routes for 2025–26

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Schools will implement new bus routes for the 2025–2026 school year to better accommodate population shifts and improve transportation efficiency.

This marks the first major overhaul of the district’s transportation system in over a decade.

The new routes are designed to reduce student ride times and enhance safety, reflecting changes in the local population.

The revised bus routes have been developed in collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure safety and compliance with regulations.

Camden County Schools has maintained a 1-mile walk zone versus the 1.5-mile requirement set by Georgia state law.

Parents are encouraged to download the My Ride K-12 app.

To download the app, click here.

