Local

Camden County Schools to roll out new bus routes for 2025–26

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Camden County Schools Camden County Schools Photo: Camden County Schools logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Schools will implement new bus routes for the 2025–2026 school year to better accommodate population shifts and improve transportation efficiency.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This marks the first major overhaul of the district’s transportation system in over a decade.

The new routes are designed to reduce student ride times and enhance safety, reflecting changes in the local population.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The revised bus routes have been developed in collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure safety and compliance with regulations.

Camden County Schools has maintained a 1-mile walk zone versus the 1.5-mile requirement set by Georgia state law.

Parents are encouraged to download the My Ride K-12 app.

To download the app, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!