Local

Coming at 3 p.m.: Family of Leonard Cure, man killed in Camden County traffic stop, to file lawsuit

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Leonard Cure Photo: Innocence Project of Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said he plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of the family of a man killed during a traffic stop in Camden County.

Leonard Cure spent 16 years in a Florida prison until his robbery conviction was overturned.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was shot Oct. 16 after fighting with Camden County Deputy Buck Aldridge.

Dash camera video showed the deputy tried to use voice commands, a baton, and a Taser before using his gun.

Footage from Camden Deputy-involved shooting released

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Crump, Cure’s family, and his local attorneys will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. at the Camden County Courthouse.

Action News Jax will be there and you can watch the news conference by clicking the link above.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!