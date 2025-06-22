Kingsland Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying skimming suspects

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying individuals connected to a skimming incident at Circle K off Harriett’s Bluff.

Authorities are looking for the drivers of a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck equipped with a fuel tank and red pump in the back.

The skimming device was discovered on commercial fuel pumps intended for semi-trucks due to the gas station staff who identified and secured it.

Police have determined that the two male suspects involved are Hispanic, based on audio recordings.

Customers who have recently used the commercial truck pumps at this Circle K location are advised to watch their bank accounts and credit cards for any unauthorized activity, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the owner or drivers of the silver Dodge Ram is urged to contact the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254 and speak with Investigator Gonzalez, referencing case number 2025-00021428.

