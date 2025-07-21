Local

MISSING PERSON: Camden County police searching for man who has been missing for over a year

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Missing: Camden County Sheriff's Office searching for 42-year-old Dwight Sullivan Missing person: 42-year-old Dwight Sullivan Photo: Camden County Sheriff's Office post on July 16, 2025
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Dwight Sullivan.

According to his family, no one has seen or heard from him in over a year.

Sullivan was last seen in Woodbine, GA.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or has had any contact with him within the last year to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 912-729-1442.

