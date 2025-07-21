MISSING PERSON: Camden County police searching for man who has been missing for over a year

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Dwight Sullivan.

According to his family, no one has seen or heard from him in over a year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sullivan was last seen in Woodbine, GA.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or has had any contact with him within the last year to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 912-729-1442.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]