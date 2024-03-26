ON CAMERA: Large coyote spotted in Jacksonville neighborhood, neighbor points to troubling trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation coyote and human encounters are becoming more and more common.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Just ask Cynthia Carponneau, a Jacksonville Baymeadows resident who captured a video Saturday morning of a large coyote walking into her backyard during the day.

“A lot of people have smaller dogs and cats and stuff. So if you are able to, just keep an eye on them,” Carponneau warned.

Action News Jax told you back last May about bears being killed by incoming traffic due to loss of habitat and development in Jacksonville, now, Carponneau is worried this is just a sign of the same old story, but a different animal.

“We’ve had a lot of construction around here recently. And you do tend to see more animals,” Carponneau explained. “I’ve seen bobcats, I’ve seen wild pigs I’ve seen, you know, the coyotes and stuff like that. And I just feel bad.”

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife website, if you do see a coyote roaming your neighborhood, you should not hunt or trap the coyote, as it could just cause the population to produce larger litter and more babies.

Instead, try scaring away, or “hazing” the coyote by making loud noises and acting aggressively.

FWC also recommends never feeding a coyote picking up any bird feed or compost and secure your garbage cans to keep coyotes at bay.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.