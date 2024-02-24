Candlelight vigil held for man shot and killed almost a year and half ago in Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After almost a year and a half, no suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a man in the Arlington neighborhood.

Family members are crying out for someone to come forward. They even put up a billboard to help get answers.

“There is justice for Gabriele John Devoe, there is justice for Gabriel John Devoe,” those who gathered chanted at tonight’s vigil.

Rose Devoe is Gabriel Devoe’s mom. Every night, she and her family repeat this seven times at 7 p.m. because seven was a special number for her son.

“Perfection and completion -- he wore 7 -- no other number -- strangely enough somewhere around 7′o clock someone took the life of our lives,” Rose said.

Rose said Gabriel was a miracle baby. He was their first and only son. Doctors said he didn’t have a heartbeat and determined they needed to terminate the pregnancy to save Rose’s life. After the surgery, she though he was gone, but she said God had other plans and Gabriele survived.

