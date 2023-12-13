Carnival Vista rescues 6 people after cargo ship capsizes, some crew members still missing

MIAMI, Fla — Carnival Vista’s team saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic early Wednesday morning, December 13, after a small cargo vessel capsized overnight.

The Coast Guard is leading a search and rescue mission to find the six additional crew members who are still missing.

Carnival Vista’s officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini immediately altered the ship’s course, in coordination with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, when an onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert.

The ship’s officers then spotted six men on a life raft and stopped to rescue them and bring them on board.

The Carnival team informed Coast Guard officials in the Dominican Republic about the additional missing crew members.

The officials launched a search for the remaining crew members and advised Carnival Vista to return to its route.

