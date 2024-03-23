Cars, trucks, and jewelry: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to hold property auction end of March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a car or truck? How about a motorcycle for that weekend ride? Well, you’re in luck because the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced another property auction taking place in March.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Items such as a Mercedes-Benz C300, a 2010 Volkswagen Toureg, a 2017 Kawasaki Z125 bike, and an Invicta Venom watch are just some of the items ready to bid on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The auction begins today, Fri., Mar. 22, and will end Fri., Mar. 29. Property will go to the highest bidder.

“The property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act,” JSO said in an announcement of the auction.

All property will be inspected at the police impound facility (located at 1087 Haines Street) and can be viewed by appointment only. Call 904-630-8711 if you’re interested in looking over any of the items.

All items are sold as-is condition and carry no warranty. Payment will be conducted through www.govdeals.com and is subject to the terms and conditions therein.

Click here to view all items ready to be bid on.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 C-Class This 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport Sedan is ready to be won in this month's JSO property auction. (GovDeals)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.