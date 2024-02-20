Casa de Vino 57′s next 2024 Taster Series special continues with California wines

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Casa de Vino 57 in St. Augustine is hosting a wine tasting series where participants will get to try wines from around the world.

There will be events throughout the year featuring many different countries and wines along the way.

The next event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 pm. on Feb. 21 and will feature 10 of California’s finest wines from Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley and Paso Robles.

Tickets are $75. For reservations, call the shop at 904-217-4546 or purchase tickets online through the Facebook link or on the company website.

Participants are asked to let the business know if friends are coming in advance so that it can seat them together. There is also a 48-hour cancellation notice required for a full refund.

