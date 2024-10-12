Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas reopens after Hurricane Milton

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Following safety assessments and cleanup efforts, Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments in St. Augustine will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 12. Park staff spent Friday ensuring the parks’ safety after Hurricane Milton.

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will resume normal operations, opening at 9:00 a.m.

Fort Matanzas National Monument will also reopen at 9:00 a.m. at the park’s visitor center. However, due to storm damage, ferry boat operations to the historic fort are suspended until further notice. Additionally, sections of the Coastal Hammock Trail remain closed as hazardous trees and limbs are removed.

Visitors will still have access to the park’s visitor center area, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Matanzas River, along with a variety of staff-led programs.

Park officials thanked the public for their patience as they worked to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors in the aftermath of the storm.

