Cathedral District announces call to artists for $43,500 Cathedral Hill Entryway Art Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cathedral District-Jax, Inc. (CDJ), a Jacksonville-based nonprofit, has announced a call for artist proposals for its Cathedral Hill entryway art project. This initiative, valued at $43,500 and funded by various local and regional organizations, aims to enhance the neighborhood’s identity through the installation of entryway artwork at two significant intersections.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The project, partially funded by AARP and supported by contributions from the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) and St. John’s Cathedral, seeks to increase Cathedral Hill’s visibility and reinforce its architectural and historical character. The neighborhood, which has about 1,200 residents, many of whom are 55 and older, will benefit from this project through enhanced community boundaries and improved wayfinding.

CDJ President Ginny Myrick expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This support will allow us to enrich our landscape and showcase the work of a talented artist. We look forward to adding more art to the city’s newest oldest neighborhood.”

In alignment with CDJ’s master plan, the project invites artists with over three years of experience to propose designs for either four three-dimensional gateway signs or two gateway arches.

Proposals are due by August 1, 2024, with the selected artist to be announced on August 12, 2024.

The completed artwork is expected to be installed by December 2, 2024, with a grand opening ceremony scheduled for the week of December 9, 2024.

For more information or to submit proposals, visit the project webpage.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.