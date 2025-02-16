Cathedral Festival returning to St. Augustine later this month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The annual Cathedral Festival will be returning for its 40th year during the weekend of February 21-23, 2025.

Held at Mission Nombre de Dios, families can expect to see classic fair rides games, raffles, food, live music, and more.

The Festival will be from 5-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 12-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-9 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 11-17 and seniors over 65, and free for active military and ages under 10.

