Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine reflect on passing & legacy of Pope Francis

Jacksonville, Fla. — As the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis was a leader of many legacies before he passed away Monday morning at the age of 88 years old.

For many, Pope Francis was considered a leader of the less fortunate.

“Getting out there and being with the poor and the marginalized, going into prisons, ministering to prisoners, going to an island like Lampedusa to call attention to the plight of migrants,” Reverend Tom Willis with the Catholic Diocese of St Augustine highlighted Monday.

However, Pope Francis was also considered a leader of action.

“Something else he was just a trumpeter for: to remind us that we can’t be indifferent,” added Reverend Willis. “His call to get rid of indifference and realize that when people are hurting, we have to respond. We can’t just say ‘oh we’ll get to it another day.’”

Now, with the pope’s passing just one day after providing the easter blessing from the Vatican and meeting with Vice President JD Vance, the catholic church is left to plan the papal funeral before beginning the search for the next pope to lead the catholic church.

“I think with a man like Pope Francis … so much of his legacy, so much of his example, is probably going to shape and color his successor,” Reverend Willis added.

Statement on the pope’s passing from the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine below:

“With sorrow and gratitude, I join the faithful of the Church and the world in mourning the death of our Holy Father Pope Francis. His life was a gift to the Church and a reflection of Christ’s love lived with humility and devotion.

Learning of the Holy Father’s passing gives me pause to reflect on his life and the impact he has had on the Church and the world, and in my own ministry. My years of study at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome shaped my priesthood in the heart of the Church. It was there, in St. Peter’s Basilica, that I was ordained a transitional deacon, standing at the very place where so many have carried on the mission of Christ. Years later under the leadership of Pope Francis I was called to serve as a bishop. His faithful leadership and love for the Gospel have been a source of encouragement in my own ministry, and I am deeply grateful for the example he set.

I am especially grateful for the gift of his 2013 apostolic exhortation, The Joy of the Gospel (Evangelii Gaudium). This teaching of Pope Francis expresses the joy that marked his life and provides beautiful guidance for all who seek to share the faith with others. I have often reflected on his teaching that our salvation should free us from “sin, sorrow, inner emptiness and loneliness.” These interior struggles speak directly to the needs of our time. His call and witness challenge us to identify with Christ as Savior and live as lights for the world.

Pope Francis was a shepherd for all, including those beyond the Catholic Church. His words and witness resonated with people from every background, drawing many to reflect on the presence of God in their own lives. He had a heart for those on the margins, speaking out for the poor, the immigrant seeking safety, the unborn child and the prisoner facing execution. He carried the concerns of those who struggled, including Catholics who felt unseen or alone after divorce. His message was clear: every person is loved by God and worthy of dignity.

As the Church mourns his death, we pray in gratitude for the gift of his life and leadership. May his example continue to inspire us to live with faith, serve with love and seek first the kingdom of God.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.”

