Cat’s Paw Marina in St. Augustine starts expansion project

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Cat's Paw Marina
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Cat’s Paw Marina is starting the construction of the first phase of a three-phase expansion project.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Right now, it’s a 20-acre dry stack marina.

After the first phase, the marine will have 114,000 square feet of boat barn storage.

Once completed, the marina will be the nation’s largest dry-stack storage facility.

