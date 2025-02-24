CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Jacksonville officer and his wife rescue driver from crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer and his wife saved a driver after a crash and it was caught on video.

“JSO Officer Malik Daricaud and his wife, Jasmine, were heading out on a date to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary last Monday when they witnessed an SUV flip onto its side,” JSO said in a Facebook post on Monday.

It happened on Blanding Boulevard near Townsend Road on February 17.

Daricaud was shot in the line of duty in March 2023 during a follow-up investigation on a traffic stop.

He suffered a critical spinal injury and is still working on his mobility.

“Officer Daricaud now works in JSO’s Real-Time Crime Center, using cutting-edge technology to prevent and solve crime in our community,” JSO said in its post.

In the video from the day of the crash, Jasmine is heard on the video saying “go, go, go” and then she’s seen jumping out of the car and on top of the SUV that was flipped on its side.

Meanwhile, Officer Daricaud is heard calling 911, giving information about the vehicle involved, and blocked traffic with their van.

Jasmine, along with other Good Samaritans, rescued the driver trapped inside, who JSO said had minor injuries.

JSO said this goes to show that officers are never truly off-duty.

You can watch the full video below:

