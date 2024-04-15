CBS Network cuts Billy Joel special short in the middle of ‘Piano Man’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you were watching “Billy Joel: The 100th—Live at Madison Square Garden” on WJAX CBS47 last night and were annoyed when Joel’s iconic “Piano Man” was abruptly interrupted, you were not alone.

Millions of viewers across the country who had tuned in to watch the much-anticipated concert were watching the broadcast mid-Piano Man when their screens cut to black and were abruptly interrupted by local news.

Social media became an outlet for many unhappy fans who had already waited past the show’s planned 9 p.m. start, due to extended coverage of golf’s Masters Tournament.

CBS has acknowledged that the cutoff of the concert was an incorrect timing error on their part. CBS said it is working on a plan to rebroadcast the special and we will share those details as soon as we get them.

If you would like to watch the concert in its entirety, you may watch it here: Billy Joel: The 100th- Live at Madison Square Garden

