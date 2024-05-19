Local

CCSO: Fire reportedly spreading in Lakeside area, residents advised to avoid 1029 Blanding Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CCSO: Fire in area of 1029 Blanding Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported through the Saferwatch app that a fire is spreading at 1029 Blanding Blvd. in the Blanding Business Park.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area until the fire has been contained and cleared.

Action News Jax is actively working to gather more information regarding the incident. This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as new details emerge.

