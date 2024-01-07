Local

CCSO used their SWAT and Negotiations to deal with an armed barricaded subject

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Update 8:35 a.m.: CCSO says the situation has been resolved and there is no threat to the community.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently at Southwest Gerald Conner and Southwest Arrow.

According to CCSO, they are using their SWAT and Negotiations teams to deal with an armed barricaded subject.

This reported incident is inside a single residence.

It is advised to avoid the area while the situation is being resolved.

Action News Jax is reaching out for more details.

