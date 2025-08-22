CCSO: Road rage incident leads to shooting at Walmart parking lot

MIDDLEBURG, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on County Road 220 near College Drive around 7 P.M. after receiving several calls of a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and David Garcia were involved in a road rage incident while driving on County Road 220. The victim then pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, with Garcia reportedly following behind. The sheriff’s office says Garcia drove around the person, stopped within yards of them, got into an argument, and fired multiple shots. The person’s vehicle was hit along with two other cars, not involved in the incident, one of which had an adult and a child.

The sheriff’s office adds that Garcia was interviewed and later arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting a firearm into an occupied conveyance.

The initial victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

In a statement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says, “Acts of violence, particularly those occurring on or near the roadways, will not be tolerated in Clay County. Driving is a privilege that comes with the responsibility of remaining calm, composed, and respectful of others to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

