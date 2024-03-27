Celebrate Earth Day and make a difference, volunteer to Keep Clay Beautiful

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Is there a better way to celebrate Mother Earth than to help clean, followed by attending an eco festival?

Clay County is celebrating Earth Day on April 20 with events throughout the community.

The Annual Keep Clay Beautiful Earth & Water Cleanups will have multiple locations for volunteers to lend a helping hand. This is open to the public and information can be found by clicking here.

Some of the locations for the cleanup include:

Black Creek Trail

Fleming Island Library

Spring Park

Governors Boat Ramp

High Ridge Estates

Keystone Boat Ramp

Start time is set for 8 a.m. and will go until 10 a.m. Volunteers will be assisting in picking up trash around the parks and river shorelines. Supplies such as gloves, grabbers, bags, and water will be available.

The Black Creek EcoFest is also set to take place on April 20. It will take people on an exploration of Black Creek and the St. Johns River. EcoFest kicks off at 10 a.m. and interactive activities, food trucks, guided hikes, vendors, and much more will be part of the fun.

The festival will be at Camp Chowenwaw Park in Green Cove Springs.

