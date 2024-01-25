Celebrate the publication of exciting new book, ‘100 Things to do in St. Augustine Before You Die’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Are you ready to create a new Bucket list? In Amy Angelili’s new book, “100 Things to Do in St. Augustine Before You Die,” she catalogs the most interesting and obscure activities in the nation’s oldest city.

Her curated list of attractions, restaurants, activities, and recreation will turn anyone’s visit to St. Augustine into a memorable experience. Angelilli will celebrate the book’s release at some of her favorite local spots, many of which are featured in her work.

The book is currently available for pre-order here and ships February 1st.

“St. Augustine is such a fun town to experience,” smiles author Amy Angelilli. “One of the true joys of living here is showing my family and friends all of the cool spots I’ve found on my adventures. Now, I get to do that on a bigger scale! Visiting a new place can be daunting – you don’t want to go astray or miss something awesome. This book makes it easy – these are the can’t-miss things to do in St. Augustine!”

The 100 Things to Do series provides tourists and residents alike with a comprehensive list of local-approved experiences in America’s most exciting cities and towns.

Amy Angelilli, improv theater instructor, owner of The Adventure Project and Third Space Improv, and enthusiastic traveler, urges people to uncover the best food, drink, music, entertainment, sports, recreation, museums, and shopping in this charming city.

“If doing improv has taught me anything, it’s to live in the moment and say yes to the adventure,” reveals Angelilli. “As much as I would love to save all of St. Augustine’s secret spots for myself, that’s just not me. I want everyone to know how amazing this tiny town is – the people, the places, the history, and architecture – everything! Come and use this book as your guide for a fun and fabulous adventure.”

Amy Angelilli will host events celebrating the book’s launch in some of her favorite locales:

· Ximenez-Fatio House Museum on Friday, March 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

· St. Johns County Public Library, Main Branch on Tuesday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· St. Johns County Public Library, Anastasia Island Branch on Saturday, March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

· Gypsy Cab Company Restaurant on Monday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Spinster Abbott’s on Thursday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

