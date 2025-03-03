Celebrate Reading Week 2025 with the Jacksonville Public Library

Jacksonville’s annual week celebrating everything reading returns this week. Starting March 2nd to the 8th, local and award-winning authors, live children’s entertainers, book characters and even more are going to be available through the Jacksonville Public Library.

Starting today, members of the public can get a free book for your child’s home library, courtesy of the Children’s Literacy Initiative. Book giveaways at local libraries are ongoing while supplies are available. More giveaways are ongoing every day until Saturday, with different special guests and events along the way.

Today parents will have the opportunity to help their children get a head start on literacy skills. The “Things Parents Need to Know” lab will cover early literacy, phonological awareness activities, early writing, and how to develop a love for reading. The lab starts at 4pm at the Webb Wesconnett Library on 103rd Street.

Then on Tuesday, the Balis Center in the San Marco Branch Library will turn story time into snack time with the Sticky Fingers Cooking School. Patrons can celebrate reading by turning favorite books into delicious dishes. Children between the ages of five and twelve are invited to prepare recipes inspired by children’s stories. This event starts at 6:30pm, attendance is first come, first served. Families are asked to arrive early to check in.

On the same day, The Regency Square Branch will be bringing in local and exotic reptiles to help kids learn about their habits and backgrounds at the Wild Wonders event. The program is advertised as using story, music and humor to enhance and excite a learning for the natural world.

March 5th introduces a performance by Dadician, the Family Magician - “The Magic of Imagination!” This is a family program where attendees will discover the joy of using your imagination and working together. The performance starts at 4:30pm.

Celebrate Reading Week ends Saturday, March 8th. Starting at 9am there will be a big “Family Reading Day” at the Main Library, where Shana Banana and her dog puppets will entertain your family at 9:15am, and then lead the Book Character Parade at 10am. Kids will get a free book at the lunch giveaway starting at 11am. The four first place winners of the Celebrate Reading Week Book Review Writing Contest will also be announced at 11am in the Hightower Children’s Art Room where they will receive a $100 cash prize.

Library cards are recommended to attend these free events. Those who do not have one can apply online or at any library help desk.

The Jacksonville Public Library and Mayor Deegan’s River City Readers is partnering with Kids Hope Alliance, Early Learning Coalition of Duval, Read Jax, READ USA, and the Library Foundation of Jacksonville to put together these programs and events at libraries across Jacksonville.

The Children’s Literacy Initiative was founded in 1988 in Philadelphia. It started as a yearly celebration of literacy and quality literature. The initiative no impacts the lives and professions of over 70,000 students and more than 3,500 teachers every year.









©2025 Cox Media Group