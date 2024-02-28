Local

Celebrity speakers announced at Jacksonville Women’s Expo in March

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Women’s Expo has announced what celebrity speakers will be attending the event set for March.

Speaker include:

  • Actress and entrepreneur Kim Fields
  • “Jersey Shore’s” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley
  • Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
  • Captain Sandy from the reality show “Below Deck”

Those attending will also find complementary beauty treatments, fashion shows, craft classes, cooking and baking workshops, discount shopping, and more.

The Expo is March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are only $5 when purchased online at www.JAXWomenExpo.com and includes all makeovers, tastings, celebrity speakers, shows, and seminars.

