Celebrity speakers announced at Jacksonville Women’s Expo in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Women’s Expo has announced what celebrity speakers will be attending the event set for March.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Speaker include:

Actress and entrepreneur Kim Fields

“Jersey Shore’s” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley

Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Captain Sandy from the reality show “Below Deck”

Those attending will also find complementary beauty treatments, fashion shows, craft classes, cooking and baking workshops, discount shopping, and more.

The Expo is March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are only $5 when purchased online at www.JAXWomenExpo.com and includes all makeovers, tastings, celebrity speakers, shows, and seminars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.