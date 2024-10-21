Change made to Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, the NFL announced a change to the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 schedule.

The Jags will now take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3 at 4;05 p.m.

They’ll be playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game will be broadcast nationally by CBS and locally on WJAX-CBS47.

