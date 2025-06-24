Changing Homelessness to host annual Dignity Day resource fair for unsheltered neighbors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Changing Homelessness is set to host Dignity Day, a one-stop resource fair dedicated to providing vital services and support to neighbors experiencing homelessness in the community. This event will take place in the parking lot at 637 Park Street and Friday Musicale, located at 645 Oak Street on Friday, June 27th, at 10:00am in Jacksonville.

In partnership with Florida Blue, Jacksonville Jaguars, Humana, the City of Jacksonville, and sponsored by Blue Zones, Dignity Day is a service event but also a community-driven effort to restore access, promote change, and reaffirm the humanity of the unsheltered neighbors. The event is designed to connect people with local providers offering critical resources, including:

· Health screenings

· Mental health support and counseling

· Job training and employment services

· Legal assistance and advocacy

· Access to food, clothing, hygiene products, and more

Dignity Day aims to break down the barriers that often prevent people from accessing critical support and also to empower the unhoused neighbors on their path toward stability.

The event is free and open to anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

For more information click here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group