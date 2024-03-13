Charge dropped against Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones

Jacksonville, Fla. — A domestic violence charge against Zay Jones was dropped at a hearing on Wednesday.

Action News Jax told you in November 2023 when the Jaguars wide receiver was arrested in Jacksonville.

The charge stemmed from an argument Jones allegedly had with a woman. The arrest report said that following the argument, police found several scratches on her neck.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Related: Jaguars WR Zay Jones appears in court on domestic battery charge, judge sets bond

He pled not guilty.

Jones, 28, has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2022.

Read: Future of the St. Augustine IMAX Theater

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.