Charges expected in Putnam County arson house fire that injured 3, video of rescue released

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Deputies and firefighters rescued three occupants from a mobile home on Kin Street Sunday evening after a man allegedly set clothes on fire in the laundry room, trapping them inside, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 2503 Kin St., where responders found entryways blocked with trash and debris, making escape impossible for those inside, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post. Responders gained access by removing a window air conditioning unit and successfully evacuated the occupants.

Charles Ogle, 54, was identified as the suspect believed to have started the fire following a disagreement with the other occupants, one of whom he has a relationship with, the sheriff’s office said.

Ogle was flown to a trauma hospital in Gainesville for treatment. The two women in the residence were taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. One was treated and released, while the other was admitted for observation.

Deputies have previously responded to the residence multiple times for disturbance and domestic violence calls, the sheriff’s office said. In April, one of the victims reported Ogle attempting to set a jacket on fire.

Three dogs found at the residence were taken to Putnam County Animal Care and Control. The state fire marshal’s office has ruled the fire as arson, and the investigation is ongoing with charges expected, the sheriff’s office said.

