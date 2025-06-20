Charles Faggart’s mother claims his autopsy report lists cause of death as “unable to determine”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the Duval County Courthouse Friday, demanding answers in the death of a Duval County jail inmate.

Charles Faggart died more than two months ago on April 10th while in the jail’s custody. His death resulted in eight Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers and one corrections sergeant being stripped of their corrections authority and reassigned to different positions.

His family and supporters continue to demand clarity from JSO and the State Attorney’s office.

“Hopefully that we can hold some people accountable for what happened and have more answers, more transparency,” said protestor Daniella Atkins.

Action News Jax spoke with Charles Faggart’s mother, Tracey Karpas. We asked her what her message is to JSO and the State Attorney’s Office.

“Tell the truth,” said Karpas. “Tell the truth, close this case.”

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed with Action News Jax last week that they have received a copy of the completed autopsy report. However, due to the case being an active state investigation, neither they, JSO, nor the medical examiner’s office are releasing the report.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio asked Karpas if she had gotten the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office yet. She says she has not, but she’s been told a little bit about it by the State Attorney’s Office.

“The end result for his cause of death was ‘unable to determine,’” said Karpas. “It should say homicide.”

Action News Jax reached out to the State Attorney’s office about what Karpas said regarding the cause of death.

They sent back the following statement:

“This is still an active State investigation, and we are unable to confirm nor deny any details at this time.”

Action News Jax also reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office about this. We have not yet heard back.

