Could titanium dioxide mining impact the Okefenokee Swamp? Here’s what we’ve learned

ATLANTA — The Okefenokee Swamp is considered one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but it could be threatened by a mine that a company wants to build less than 3 miles from the wildlife refuge.

Bryan Mims with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was able to boat into and fly over the federally protected refuge. It is located in the southeast corner of the state and sits on the Florida line.

Earlier this month, state regulators in Atlanta issued draft permits for the project bringing the proposed titanium mine one step closer to reality.

“It’s one of those places where you can’t fathom the magnitude of, and once you’re here, you can just feel the magic,” said Alice Keyes with the environmental advocacy group 100 Miles.

