Chick-fil-A gives back to Jacksonville community through True Inspiration Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chick-fil-A continues its commitment to local impact by selecting Jacksonville-based nonprofit Feeding Northeast Florida as a recipient of the 2024 True Inspiration Awards grant.

The restaurant company is awarding $200,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida, reinforcing its dedication to strengthening the community.

Feeding Northeast Florida, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit, has already made a significant impact by providing nearly 600,000 pounds of food in its first six months of operation. With the $200,000 True Inspiration Award, the organization plans to enhance access and nutritional value, focusing on catering to the preferences of children.

Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards have extended support to 51 nonprofits across North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico, this year.

The collective donation of $5.48 million marks Chick-fil-A’s most substantial contribution to the True Inspiration Awards to date, both in total amount and the number of organizations recognized.

