CHILD IN THE CLUB? Graphic video allegedly shows a 14-year-old in Jacksonville strip club

Only Action News Jax has video showing who we have been told is a 14-year-old boy inside a local strip club, throwing cash at a stripper while she dances in front of him.

It’s video that’s hard to believe, and it’s raising serious questions about how a child was allowed inside the club and exposed to nude dancers.

Our source close to the family told Action News Jax that, allegedly, it was the boy’s father who brought him and his 19-year-old brother to the strip club.

Action News Jax blurred video of the scene, but behind all that blurring, the video shows who we have been told is a 14-year-old boy throwing money at a dancing stripper in Jacksonville.

“It just was so ridiculous to where it was mind bothering,” said someone close to the family.

That person, who asked to remain anonymous, saw the video circulating online and immediately recognized the boy before sending us the video.

“Anything could have happened at that place where he was at,” said the person close to the family. “He’s only 14 years old, and he was there with grown women, with drinks…how did he get in that place? I don’t know. That’s what ridiculous.”

Our source said this allegedly happened at Passions Gentleman Club this past weekend. Action News Jax Madison Foglio asked the source if he’d called the police, and he said that he hadn’t yet.

But before speaking with him, we showed Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters the video and caught his immediate reaction on camera.

“This is something that was sent to us. This is a 14-year-old,” Foglio told Waters.

“Yeah, don’t need to see that, one, but two, I don’t know where that is, and I don’t know if that’s a 14-year-old,” Sheriff Waters responded. “If it is, then that’s horrible. We need to know about it. Someone should tell us about it so we can find out where it is and investigate it. That’s what I would tell you because it should not be happening.”

Foglio asked the Sheriff if police determined that it did happen in Jacksonville, would any action be taken.

Sheriff Waters replied, “Yeah, of course.”

We reached out to the owner of Passions Gentlemen’s Club and spoke with the head of security, Morgan Hutto. He didn’t want to be shown on camera, but Hutto did say he was shocked after we showed him the video and said this is not something the club’s management takes lightly.

“This is something we take very seriously. We don’t allow children in here,” said Hutto. “Everyone gets ID’d, everyone gets patted down. Bags get checked, hats get taken off so this is something that we’re looking into because we don’t tolerate this.

Passions’ management is pulling the security video from inside the club to verify if the incident happened at this particular club. They told Foglio if they find out it did in fact happen there, someone will likely lose their job.

