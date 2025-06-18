Local

Child dies in Putnam County tubing accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A child is dead after a tubing accident Tuesday in Putnam County. The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. near Star Lake Drive.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers responded to a reported boating incident involving a tube being pulled by a personal watercraft, according to FWC.

“Two juveniles were injured in the incident, and tragically, one has passed away,” FWC told Action News Jax. “This remains an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

