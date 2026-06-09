Child drowns in Jacksonville, state advocate gives precautions ahead of summer months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler tragically died after accidentally drowning in an Oceanway neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police blocked off Elmar Road for hours on Monday.

Action News Jax spoke with Stacey Hoaglund, a disability advocate who keeps track of data put out by the department of children of families. As we head into the summer, she’s warning parents to be on high alert. She says as of this weekend, the number of child drownings across the state this year is 44. But that is only from drownings that were reported through the abuse hotline.

“As of the other day, we were three ahead of last year, and last year we broke a record. So, we’re not, we’re not looking good,” Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund works to advocate for safety education.

“Who needs to have the assistance? Where are the parts of our state where the kids don’t get swimming lessons?” Hoaglund said.

The numbers from the DCF account for newborns to age 18. As summer approaches, her main message is for parents and guardians to take extra safety precautions.

“No one thinks it can happen to them. It literally takes a split second for any child, especially the little ones,” Hoaglund said.

She says all parents and guardians should have alarms on doors, ensure your child is getting swim lessons, have fencing around bodies of water, and get CPR lessons to respond in life-threatening situations.

She says while the data is alarming, more surface during the year.

“Normally, we will see about 20 more that occurred that year than what actually got captured,” said Hoaglund.

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