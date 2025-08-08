Child recovering after accidentally shooting themself with unsecured gun, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was injured in an accidental shooting earlier Thursday afternoon on Lem Turner Road near Capper Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said in a news release the child is recovering in the hospital.

Investigators found that the child had access to a firearm and accidentally discharged it, JSO said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine if further action will be taken.

JSO is reminding parents to secure guns to prevent such incidents.

Free gun locks are available at all six of JSO substations to help gun owners safely store their firearms.

