Child shoots father in Jacksonville daycare parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community is shocked after another accidental shooting involving a child.

This time, workers at a daycare said a young girl shot her father in their parking lot.

Action News Jax has seen several cases like this, and on Wednesday, gun safety experts are speaking out about keeping your kids safe.

“A child got hold of a gun and she fired a shot at her father,” said Allegra Gardner, Daycare Director.

Gardner said she was shocked when she heard shots go off in their parking lot on Dunn Avenue Wednesday morning. She says the young girl hit her father.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said the man was grazed but did not confirm anything else, including how the child got hold of the gun.

Gardner said the family was only visiting and no children were hurt.

“The child did not attend the daycare at all. As a matter of fact, the daycare locked and secured,” said Gardner.

Even though no one at the daycare was involved, parents were still scared.

“I got a message from my daycare saying it was on lockdown,” said Daycare Parent Tylique R. Spencer.

Spencer said he was immediately concerned for his son’s safety.

“First it was if my kid is safe. I mean, it’s Jacksonville. A lot of stuff goes down here,” said Spencer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has reported on several accidental shootings involving children. Earlier this year, a two-year-old boy in Jacksonville died after getting hold of a gun.

“You always have to be aware of where your fire arm is, especially if the kids are in the vicinity,” said Rod Mills, Founder of Scorched Earth Firearms Training.

Mills said proper storage is crucial for everyone’s safety.

“I always suggest you have a gun safe installed in your vehicle,” Mills.

If you don’t have one, many cars now have locks on their glove compartments or center consoles. Mills says you can properly store your firearm in those — as long as your children cannot get inside.

It’s not just a good idea — it’s the law. Florida law says you can be charged with a crime if your child gets access to a gun that isn’t properly stored.

As we said, JSO did not give many details. We are working to find out if anyone will face charges because of this.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.