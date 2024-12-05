Chilly morning before a mild afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s not a widespread freeze this morning.

Temperatures still chilly in the 30s and 40s.

We will see more clouds building in today ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight.

Isolated shower possible near I-75 late in the day.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

An isolated shower is possible overnight / early Friday morning.

Highs cool back down to the mid 50s tomorrow.

We start off again in the 30s on Saturday morning with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Chilly start. Building clouds. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 41/58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 34/61

SUNDAY: Sunny. 41/70

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. 53/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 60/78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Mild. 61/74

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.