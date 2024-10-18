Chilly morning, warming trend into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sweater and jackets will be needed this morning.

We are starting off the day with a few clouds in spots

Chilly inland temperatures in the 40s.

50s in Downtown JAX this morning, 60s along the coast

Dry morning commute

Sweaters, jackets and coats needed this AM!

Highs today in the lower to mid 70s

Breezy onshore winds out of the east-northeast today

Isolated sprinkle/shower possible closer to Duval and St. Johns beaches.

Tomorrow morning will be in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast

This weekend will feature a few isolated showers in NE Florida coming in off the Atlantic. A lot of dry hours

Highs this weekend rebound to the upper 70s

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Two areas are being watched for potential development. Neither of them pose a threat to the US at this time.



TODAY: Chilly start, Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated coastal sprinkle. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 56 (60s at the coast)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 56/77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 62/78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/82

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 18, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

