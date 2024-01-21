Christ the King Catholic School gets gifted a piano

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new day is on the horizon for Christ the King Catholic School, grades VPK-8.

The music department received the donation of a Steinway B Grand Piano, which pianists often consider “the perfect piano”. This gift was worth $80,000 and was made possible through the generosity of Mrs. Nancy Early, who studied with the famous piano pedagogue, David Carr Glover.

Her donation significantly contributes to the success of students seeking a strong foundation in music that is based on the piano.

The arrival of this piano, named “Winnie”, after Mrs. Early’s late mother, a colleague of David Carr Glover, also marks the beginning of a “Music Classroom Series” at the school.

This series will allow students to not only perform but also allow professionals an opportunity to connect with younger generations.

Christ the King Catholic School, founded in 1954, has a long tradition of inspiring faith and excellence in students. Christ the King is home to 360 students and is located in Jacksonville, Florida. The school offers a fully accredited education for children of all faiths in grades PK-4 through 8th. We are accredited through the Florida Catholic Conference, and we are under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

