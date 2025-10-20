City Commissioners expected to hear ordinance created by citizens against paid parking

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The battle against paid parking in Fernandina Beach continues tomorrow night, as City Commissioners prepare to hear a ballot proposal from a group of citizens fiercely opposed to charging customers and workers to park.

Over 1700 Fernandina Beach residents signed a referendum petition, to create an ordinance that would allow voters to decide if paid parking should be allowed in the city. That question would be put on the 2026 election ballot for the citizens to decide.

Right now it’s the city commissioners who are voting on the paid parking proposal.

Renee Lacroix works at Twisted Sister boutique on Centre Street. She hopes city commissioners will hear what the citizens are saying and keep an open mind.

“I just think they are not listening to the locals. Everyone has fought so hard against it,” Lacorix said. “Its not what this town is about and we just don’t want our charm to go away or change.”

The City Commission meeting is slated to start at 6 pm tomorrow.

