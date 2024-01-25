City council safety concerns: JSO not notified ahead of Confederate monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City Council member’s grilled the Mayor’s Office and the city’s top attorney in a special meeting Thursday, which was called to address concerns over the process used to remove the Springfield Park Confederate monument.

One of those issues that came up was the fact JSO was not notified ahead of the removal.

When the Springfield Park Confederate monument came down in December, supporters of the removal gathered to celebrate at the scene.

The city hired a total of seven private security guards and the contractor carrying out the removal also hired an off duty JSO officer to provide security.

Council members asked members of Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration why JSO wasn’t informed.

“Our goal was to try to keep the stress levels down, so that they could do their work which was a very, very big ask,” said Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Karen Bowling.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters testified JSO was only told the off-duty officer contracted would be providing security for a construction project in a public park.

“It takes nothing but just a small incident to create a major riot type situation,” said Waters.

Had he known the nature of that work, he says there would have been more officers involved.

“Considering the volatile nature of what was happening, make sure we have enough, because you’re really putting a young police officer out there by himself. You’re putting him in a risky position,” said Waters.

The mayor’s team told council members, they would have done things differently looking back.

“In hindsight, I have all the respect in the world for the sheriff so, I would have called them,” said Bowling.

But some council members like Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) weren’t satisfied with that admission.

He noted the administration used public safety concerns to justify keeping council members in the dark about the removal.

“The safety of the citizens were defiantly jeopardized by not calling you and that’s disappointing to me,” said Carrico.

After the hearing, Sheriff Waters indicated he believes the administration won’t make the same mistake in the future.

“It may have been an oversight, but I’m sure we’ll be notified. 100 percent. There’s no question in my mind,” said Waters.

