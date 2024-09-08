City of Fernandina Beach appoints Sarah Cambell as new City Manager

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — In a special meeting held on September 5, the Fernandina Beach City Commission officially endorsed Ms. Sarah Campbell as the city’s next City Manager. The commission has tasked staff with negotiating an employment agreement, which will be finalized and approved soon.

Ms. Campbell, who has spent 16 years serving the Town of Orange Park, most recently as Town Manager, was selected from a pool of five candidates. Four finalists traveled to Fernandina Beach for interviews as part of an extensive search conducted by executive recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates.

A member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Ms. Campbell is recognized for her strong commitment to accountability, community engagement, and professionalism. The City of Fernandina Beach expressed enthusiasm for her appointment and looks forward to her leadership in continuing to serve the community.

