The City of Jacksonville to begin Fire Chief transition process

Jacksonville, Fla — After 29 years of distinguished service with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) and 6 years leading this team, Chief Keith Powers will retire on June 30, 2025. He will continue to be a mentor and resource as the City of Jacksonville begins the process of appointing JFRD’s next Chief.

The Deegan Administration and JFRD established a succession plan and mentorship program in 2023 to build the bench of leaders who will lead the department into the future. In early 2025, Chief Powers approached the administration to begin discussing the transition to his successor, and today’s announcement marks the next stage in this plan.

The next Fire Chief will be selected through an open selection process over the next six weeks with their appointment beginning on July 1, 2025. The City of Jacksonville and JFRD will announce the process for candidates to submit applications in the coming weeks and provide more information to the public as this transition period progresses.

“Chief Powers has served the City of Jacksonville with honor and distinction. Beyond the daily routine of keeping our citizens safe, we have been a state and national leader under his watch,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “From Mobile Stroke and Critical Care Units to Emergency Road Access Teams during storms to a high school athlete training scholarship program, these firsts for JFRD are testaments to the innovation that occurred during his time as Chief. I thank him for his many decades of service to the city and deep love for the department.”

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the brave men and women who put their lives on the line each day and serve our community, both on and off duty,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers. “They are the reason that JFRD is the best fire department in the country. I will be forever grateful for their courage and dedication to Jacksonville. I also want to thank Mayor Deegan for the opportunity to continue serving and for her always strong commitment to public safety.”

