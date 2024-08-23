City of Jacksonville files lawsuit to force a foreclosure sale on Laura Street Trio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is pushing for a foreclosure sale on the historic Laura Street Trio property downtown.

In court documents filed Monday, the city said there are a number of code violations at the Trio.

The owner is being fined $250 a day until those code violations are corrected.

There is now an $800,000 lien on the property.

The city sent Action News Jax the following statement on the lawsuit:

“The owner of the Laura Street Trio buildings has been obligated to maintain the buildings and not allow them to deteriorate. By their own admission in public meetings, this has not happened, and we can no longer wait to preserve these historic buildings.

“Early negotiations have begun regarding the city purchasing the buildings. Prior to those discussions, a code compliance lien foreclosure action was filed on the $807,000 that is currently owed to the city.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

