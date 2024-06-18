City of Jacksonville, Fraternal Order of Police reach agreement on salary increases, pensions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police officers in Jacksonville will join the Florida Retirement System under the terms of a new contract, the city announced Tuesday.

The deal puts all new police officers into the Florida Retirement System in 2027 and lets current officers opt in.

For corrections officers, the city said in a news release, “If certain legal obstacles are overcome, the City has also offered the FOP Corrections Unit to enter FRS in 2027. If the FOP and the City are unsuccessful, the current Defined Contribution plan for Corrections will be enhanced.”

Right now, officers are in a 401(k) retirement plan.

Under the agreement, salary increases for police officers would happen along the following schedule each fiscal year (October 1-September 30):

FY 2024-2025: 13% increase

FY 2025-2026: 5% increase

FY 2026-2027: 5% increase

For corrections officers, salary increases would have the following schedule each fiscal year (October 1-September 30):

FY 2024-2025: 15% increase

FY 2025-2026: 8.5% increase

FY 2026-2027: 7% increase

The city said in its news release that, “Starting wages for Police are rising from $52,000 annually to more than $65,000. Corrections is moving from $48,000 to more than $60,000 annually.”

The contract needs to be approved by a vote of the Fraternal Order of Police membership, and then the Jacksonville City Council.

Two weeks ago, the city reached a new contract with the firefighters’ union, which also moves them to the Florida Retirement System in 2027.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan released the following statement on the agreement:

“I’m grateful we reached this historic agreement with the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep all our citizens safe. The agreement ensures that benefits match the commitment of our brave police and corrections officers, while supporting the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in its goal to attract the best and brightest to the force.”

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued this statement about the tentative deal:

“I am pleased that a tentative agreement has been reached today between the Fraternal Order of Police and the City of Jacksonville pertaining to contract negotiations for sworn members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This tentative agreement includes raising starting salaries and major wage increases for all sworn members. Additionally, the City has committed to bringing a state pension plan into the fold in the future for JSO officers. I want to thank and commend all those involved in the negotiations for their shared commitment to provide the men and women of JSO with compensation that reflects the significance of their service to our community. Under Mayor Deegan’s leadership, the City has evidenced the high value it places on first responders. With these favorable salary increases and future pension benefits, JSO will now be competitive with comparable jurisdictions. Our agency will be able to recruit the best and the brightest, not only from our city, but also from across the State. JSO is grateful to Mayor Deegan and the City and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 and President Randy Reaves, for this bold commitment, one that will promote the safety and security of Jacksonville citizens now and for years to come.”

