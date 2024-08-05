City of Jacksonville to hold press briefing on ongoing response plans to Hurricane Debby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, in partnership with agency partners, will hold a press briefing to update the public on the preparations and response plans for Hurricane Debby.

The briefing will address the city’s strategies for safeguarding residents and managing potential impacts from the hurricane.

The press briefing will be held today at 12:05 p.m.

Who will be attending:

Mayor Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville

Director of Emergency Management Andre Ayoub

JFRD Chief Keith Powers

JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters

DCPS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier

JEA Interim CEO and Managing Director Vickie Cavey

Public Works Director Nina Sickler, City of Jacksonville

JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford

Scott Cordero, National Weather Service Jacksonville

