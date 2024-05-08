City of Jacksonville, Jaguars have ‘framework of a deal’ on Everbank Stadium renovation negotiations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has reached a “framework of a deal” in negotiations with the Jacksonville Jaguars for stadium renovations.

The city said in a statement Wednesday morning that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping will present the stadium renovation agreement at the beginning of the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Deegan released the following statement on the stadium deal:

“We have reached an agreement on the framework of a deal. The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available.”

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker told you in September when negotiations first began. The Jaguars have asked the City to contribute more than $1 billion for the renovation of the stadium and construction of a new entertainment district.

Based on Jaguars’ proposed timeline, early construction would begin in February 2025.

The new facility would be ready to be opened in August of 2028.

