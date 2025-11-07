City of Jacksonville & Keep Jacksonville Beautiful hold beach cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host a beach cleanup on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Volunteer check-in will be at the Seawalk Pavilion, 75 1st St. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Community service certificates will be available to participants who are interested.

This cleanup, which was formerly called the “Right Whale Festival Cleanup,” has been held for the past 16 years in conjunction with the migratory return of the North Atlantic Right Whale to Florida, which is its only known calving area in the southeastern United States.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has drawn nearly 2,000 volunteers who have donated about 3,700 hours to collect 18 tons of debris from local beaches. The hourly volunteer value and cost savings to taxpayers during that period are about $93,000.

For more information, call 904-255-8276.

