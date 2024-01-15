City of Jacksonville to launch home roof rehabilitation program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is set to initiate a Home Roof Rehabilitation Program, aiming to address the crucial need for housing preservation in underserved neighborhoods.

The initiative, funded through the City of Jacksonville General Fund, has been greenlit as part of Mayor Donna Deegan’s task force programs recommended by transition committees and approved by the City Council in December.

Launching on Tuesday, January 16 at 9:00 a.m., the Home Roof Rehabilitation Program will begin accepting applications from citizens of Jacksonville/Duval County. The program is seen as a significant step toward preserving generational wealth and providing immediate relief to citizens grappling with the challenges of affordable housing and property insurance.

“I’m excited to officially launch the first of our task force programs with many more to come in the months ahead,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “The home roof rehabilitation program will help keep a roof over people’s heads and is a crucial next step towards preserving generational wealth in Jacksonville’s underserved neighborhoods.”

The Housing and Community Development Division, spearheading the initiative, expressed confidence in their ability to efficiently and effectively provide the much-needed service.

“The City’s Housing and Community Development Division has a long and successful track record of managing rehabilitation programs just like this one,” said Housing and Community Development Chief Travis Jeffrey.

Applicants must be property owners and occupants, current on mortgage and property taxes, and meet specific income criteria. The program targets those with a gross annual household income at or below eighty percent (80%) of the area median income (AMI) for Jacksonville, as published by U.S. HUD. This includes all income for all household members.

Household size 1 Household size 2 Household size 3 Household size 4 Household size 5 Household size 6 Household size 7 Household size 8 80% AMI $49,600 $56,650 $63,750 $70,800 $76,500 $82,150 $87,800 $93,500

Designed to assist individuals and families in replacing their home’s roof to comply with mortgage requirements and retain homeowners’ insurance, the program covers eligible properties such as owner-occupied, single-family homes (one to four units), and manufactured modular homes. Mobile homes are excluded.

Eligible rehabilitation activities include roof replacement, with a maximum assistance amount of $14,999.

The City’s financial assistance will be provided as a deferred payment loan at zero (0%) interest, with no monthly payments due for a term of up to five (5) years.

Applications can be made by phone or on the MyJax portal, starting from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16. The program will close once the maximum number of applications are received.

For more information and to apply, citizens can log on to MyJax or call (904) 255-CITY (2489) and ask for the Home Roof program.

