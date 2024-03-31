City of Jacksonville names Hispanic Outreach Coordinator

Jacksonville, Fla. — Yanira “Yaya” Cardona is the new Hispanic Outreach Coordinator for the City of Jacksonville.

Her appointment by Mayor Donna Deegan was announced on Friday.

According to a news release from the city, her role will be translating city communications into Spanish and conducting interviews with Spanish outlets, to make critical information accessible to Jacksonville’s Hispanic community.

Cardona will also assist in the planning of community events tailored to the Hispanic community.

“Yanira’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our efforts to engage Jacksonville’s fast-growing and vibrant Hispanic community,” said Mayor Deegan. “I look forward to watching her work collaboratively to foster meaningful connections, promote inclusivity, and ensure that every resident has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.”

